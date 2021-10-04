Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) Short Interest Up 85.4% in September

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the August 31st total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of AATC stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36. Autoscope Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $39.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 21.70%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Autoscope Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

