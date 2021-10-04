Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Position Trimmed by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 334.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Avista by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Avista by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 66,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Avista by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

AVA stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.05.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $298.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVA. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

