AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXIM opened at $0.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. AXIM Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses in the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm also involves in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

