AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AXIM opened at $0.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. AXIM Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.
AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile
