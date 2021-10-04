Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

AYTU opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $81.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.28. Aytu Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.26). Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aytu Biopharma will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 18.9% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 189.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 50.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,342,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

