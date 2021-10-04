B. Riley Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO)

B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II comprises approximately 0.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 0.51% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTMO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

OTMO stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 59,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,358. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

