B. Riley Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,934,919 Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,934,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,676,000. Tile Shop accounts for about 4.2% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Tile Shop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth $676,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. 29.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Shares of TTSH stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 91,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.74 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $96.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.