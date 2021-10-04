Baader Bank Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on G1A. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

ETR G1A opened at €38.68 ($45.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a one year high of €41.31 ($48.60). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €38.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.37.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

