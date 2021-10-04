Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,696,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 717,398 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for 10.7% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $345,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,740,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,447 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,936,089,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Baidu by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Baidu by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,282,000 after acquiring an additional 289,964 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $7.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.55. 98,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,353,287. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.50 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

