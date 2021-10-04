Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Phreesia worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 45.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 166.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 33.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 4.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 252,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 83.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 153,300 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia stock opened at $60.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $1,275,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,055 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $193,045.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,423 shares of company stock valued at $12,997,104 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

