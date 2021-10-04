Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,328 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 84.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $768.67.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $53.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.94.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.