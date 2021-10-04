Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,529,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 883.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after buying an additional 300,469 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 49,560 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,762,000.

Shares of CALF stock opened at $43.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94.

