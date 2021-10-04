Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 79,997 NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of NETSTREIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 183.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 39,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 19.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 152,039 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 93.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 50.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 28,270 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTST opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. The firm has a market cap of $954.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,412.00. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTST. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

