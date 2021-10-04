Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 4.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.20.

CI stock opened at $202.60 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $160.37 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.07. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

