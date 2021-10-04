Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,043,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,992 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Baker Hughes worth $23,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $25.18 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of -839.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,237,234 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

