BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.18. BancFirst reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BANF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.55. 1,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after buying an additional 89,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BancFirst by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 54,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 251,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

