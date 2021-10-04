Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the August 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of BBVA stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 72,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,775. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.