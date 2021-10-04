Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $27.00 Average PT from Analysts

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of BSAC opened at $19.78 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $709.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.79 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 24.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,201,000 after buying an additional 361,827 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $1,912,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 38,108 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

