Bank of America Downgrades Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) to Underperform

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VERX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -155.22 and a beta of 0.65. Vertex has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $166,357.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.