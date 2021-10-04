Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 156,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.22% of UDR worth $32,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 128.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,624,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,539,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 20.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,150 shares during the last quarter.

UDR opened at $53.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

