Bank of Montreal Can Buys 31,959 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,959 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Copart were worth $30,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Copart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 58.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Copart by 43.8% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 9,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Copart by 777.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $139.93 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $152.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.90 and its 200-day moving average is $131.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,814 shares of company stock worth $56,433,390 over the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

