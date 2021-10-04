Bank of Montreal Can Buys 31,959 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,959 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Copart worth $30,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100,091 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 43.8% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 9,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 777.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Copart stock opened at $139.93 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.90 and a 200-day moving average of $131.64.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,814 shares of company stock worth $56,433,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.