Bank of Montreal Can Has $28.88 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2,807.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Snap were worth $28,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $75.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of -147.55 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $889,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,404,974 shares of company stock valued at $331,594,979.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

