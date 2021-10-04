Bank of Montreal Can Has $29.29 Million Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $29,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $323.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.80. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.