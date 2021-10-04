Bank of Montreal Can Has $30.64 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of LKQ worth $30,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in LKQ by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $51.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

