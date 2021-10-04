Bank of Montreal Can Has $31.90 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $31,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,390,000 after buying an additional 26,950 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

EME opened at $118.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

