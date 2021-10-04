Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 51.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,338,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,138 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $31,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,554,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,071 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,304,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

NYSE BKR opened at $25.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of -839.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,237,234 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.