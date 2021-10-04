Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 965,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in nCino were worth $57,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 87.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of nCino by 146.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of nCino by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 182.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCNO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $397,775.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 173,969 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,335. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $71.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $90.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.36 and a beta of 1.88.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

