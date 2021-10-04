Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $52.86 Million Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Signet Jewelers worth $52,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,184,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

Shares of SIG opened at $81.54 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $88.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

