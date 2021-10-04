Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,944 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 549,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,944 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $55,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,707,000. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,010,000 after acquiring an additional 722,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,080,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $100.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.24. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $77.34 and a 1-year high of $105.41.

