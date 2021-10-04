Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 19,356 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,356 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $52,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $38.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

COLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

