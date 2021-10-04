Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,820 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $58,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Qualys by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,300.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $707,379.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,767,952.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,049 shares of company stock valued at $46,874,992 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $111.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.54. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

