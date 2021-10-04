Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 808.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 702,329 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 885,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $118.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.25. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $156,767.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

