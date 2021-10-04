Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 13,853 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,373 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,660,000 after buying an additional 3,277,163 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marathon Oil by 205.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,516,000 after buying an additional 2,677,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marathon Oil by 121.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,732,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,867,000 after buying an additional 2,047,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

NYSE MRO opened at $14.24 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.