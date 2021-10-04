Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,255 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,263,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 297,106 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 538,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 518,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 220,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

HPE stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

