Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $2,177,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 70.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 23.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Edison International stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

