Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

