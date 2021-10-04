Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $5,179,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 199,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $19.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 36.27%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

