Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Ameren by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ameren by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ameren by 13.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $80.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

