Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $2.84 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,089,000 after acquiring an additional 993,391 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,419,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,919,000 after acquiring an additional 938,405 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $47,619,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 758,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,754,000 after buying an additional 727,674 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $51.80 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

