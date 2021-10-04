Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 21,600 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 110.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after buying an additional 314,026 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,708,000 after buying an additional 195,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,517,000 after purchasing an additional 65,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $82.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.17. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.14 and a 1-year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

