Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 27,530 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,530 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $158.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.02. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 17th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

