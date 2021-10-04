Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 27,530 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,530 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 25,679 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,567,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 140,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $158.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.02. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

