Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 4,379 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,933,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,238,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $189.22 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $197.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.10 and its 200 day moving average is $171.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.