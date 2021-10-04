Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 75,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $296,011.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,353 shares of company stock worth $79,478,327 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

ANET opened at $350.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.37. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $200.35 and a one year high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

