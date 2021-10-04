Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for BP (NYSE:BP)

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.05. 776,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,757,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 48.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BP by 84.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.