Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SNN stock opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.