Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at about $720,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 85.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,794,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

B traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.49. 153,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,371. Barnes Group has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $57.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

