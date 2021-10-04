Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.40.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
B traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.49. 153,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,371. Barnes Group has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $57.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.