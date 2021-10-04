Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $39.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.
BAYRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 442,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
