Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $39.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 442,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. Equities analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.