Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Upgraded to Buy by Norddeutsche Landesbank

Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAMXF. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $95.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $67.24 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $8.71 EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $34.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

