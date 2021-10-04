Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Upgraded to Buy by Norddeutsche Landesbank

Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAMXF. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.
OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $95.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $67.24 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.
