Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.84

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.84 and last traded at C$3.82, with a volume of 1773757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.26.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.02.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$442.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,605,039.08. Also, Director Mark Bly purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$56,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at C$859,012.65. Insiders bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $106,920 over the last 90 days.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

